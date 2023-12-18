All they want for Christmas is...the Powerball jackpot

MABLETON, Ga. — Monday’s winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot has soared past half a billion dollars.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at one of the busiest places to get a lottery ticket in the metro, where players are definitely in the holiday spirit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Valerie Belt-Jones was caught up in the holiday rush. She hopes she will have a plane to catch.

“I’ll be at the airport throwing out ropes. You can just meet me there,” Belt-Jones said.

She hopes to win the Powerball jackpot, which has now soared past half a billion dollars. It’s during the most wonderful time of the year.

“Every time when it’s Christmastime or New Year’s, the jackpot always is high for some reason,” Haile said.

He has owned Heby’s Food Mart in Mableton for more than 20 Christmases. He said the cheer is always off the charts.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Everything that’s involved with the suspense of having a chance to win and change your life. That might be the best Christmas present anyone could ever win,” lottery player Tony Star said.

That’s how Belt-Jones sees it.

The airline tickets she intends to purchase—after she wins—will take her to the tropics, and she’ll be in a hurry.

“Probably would not come back for a couple of years. I won’t have time to wait for anybody at the airport. I’ll just get a helicopter and go to their house and throw them a rope. I’ll have them climb on up,” Belt-Jones said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can watch the Powerball jackpot drawing LIVE on Channel 2 right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bystanders save tennis player who went into cardiac arrest. They inspired him to pay it forward

©2023 Cox Media Group