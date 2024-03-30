Ahead of Easter holiday, Wellstar Cobb says NICU won’t have to skip festivities

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Just before the Easter weekend, the Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU said their “tiniest patients” won’t have to miss out on the holiday celebrations.

“Did somebunny say it was Spring?” the medical center asked, saying that as the holidays come into swing, even the NICU patients will be able to “get into the spirit and dress up to celebrate.”

Calling the newest patients “baby bunnies,” Wellstar said many “have been spotted as our exceptional nurses hopped into the spirit to bring joy to the families whose babies are in the NICU With us this weekend.”

To celebrate, the babies will be dressed as bunnies, eggs and carrots.

Staff at Wellstar wished everyone an “eggcellent Easter!”

