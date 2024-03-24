92-year-old beauty queen crowned in Cobb County

SMYRNA, Ga. — A 92-year-old beauty queen was crowned Thursday morning in Smyrna.

The winner, Peggy Pegram, was named Ms. Delmar Gardens for 2024. Delmar staff provided hair, makeup and dresses for all nine contestants.

Contestants are in their 70′s, 80′s and 90′s and are part of the long-term care unit.

Each senior enjoyed live music as they competed for the title. Delmar Gardens is a senior living community in Cobb County.

Pegram said her favorite part about the retirement community is leading prayer and happy hour.

