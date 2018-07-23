4-year-old nearly hit by car after being left unsupervised for hours, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a father after his 4-year old daughter wandered from home and was nearly hit by a car.
Officers believe he was drunk and high on drugs.
The driver found the child in the middle of Live Oak Drive in Kennesaw.
The woman told Channel 2’s Chris Jose the little girl was all by herself wearing just a diaper when she found her. Police believe the child was left unsupervised for more than three hours.
“It’s bad parenting, and if you’re a selfish person, then don’t bring another human being into this world. Be selfish by yourself,” driver Nicole Alford said.
The child's father, Norman Stepho, told police he had taken pain medication for his mouth and his friend was supposed to be watching the child. Police say they found his friend passed out in a bathroom.
