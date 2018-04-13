4-year-old ejected in crash on I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A child was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Cobb County on Friday morning.
The crash happened near Allgood Road.
Marietta Police told Channel 2's Chris Jose an SUV blew a tire and then rolled over. A 4-year-old child in the vehicle was ejected.
We're working to learn more about the child's condition, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
There were no other injuries.
Several lanes were shut down as police investigated.
Breaking: 4-year old ejected after SUV blows out tire, rolls over on I-75 & Allgood Rd. @MariettaPD say the child is in serious but stable condition. Transported to @childrensatl. No other injuries. Expect delays. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RRDuNrqB1S— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) April 13, 2018
