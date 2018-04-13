  • 4-year-old ejected in crash on I-75 in Cobb County

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A child was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Cobb County on Friday morning. 

    The crash happened near Allgood Road. 

    Marietta Police told Channel 2's Chris Jose an SUV blew a tire and then rolled over. A 4-year-old child in the vehicle was ejected.

    We're working to learn more about the child's condition, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

    There were no other injuries. 

    Several lanes were shut down as police investigated. 

