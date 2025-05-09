4 arrested in Marietta on drug charges, 2 wanted for murder in Memphis

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department says four people were arrested on drug charges. Two of them were wanted for murder in Tennessee.

Police said they arrested Martavious Jenkins, Lacameron Jenkins, Maria Jenkins and Jade Brown on Tuesday.

According to the department, the Memphis Tennessee Police Department Gang Unit told Marietta police that two murder suspects may be hiding in the area.

ABC 24 in Memphis reported police were investigating the deaths of two people and another critically injured from a shooting on Cleoford Avenue related to domestic violence.

ABC 24 reported four suspects were charged with murder in Memphis, including Martavious and Lacameron Jenkins. Each face two counts of murder in Tennessee and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to ABC 24‘s report.

Memphis police told officers in Marietta that tips led their investigation over the state line and into the metro Atlanta area.

Marietta officers coordinated with the Memphis investigators and MPD’s Crime Interdiction Unit began their own investigation, working with the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force.

Their work led to getting a search warrant for Lacameron Jenkins, which Marietta SWAT officers and the Special Operations Group then served at a home on Crestridge Drive Wednesday night.

While looking for Lacameron Jenkins, police said “multiple individuals in the home were detained,” with narcotics sitting out in the open.

Police got another search warrant for the home and seized MDMA, oxycodone, psilocybin mushrooms, THC gummies and more than five pounds of marijuana during the investigation.

In Georgia, the arrests led to the following charges:

Martavious Jenkins, 34-year-old from Memphis TN: Fugitive from justice (F), Intent to Distribute Marijuana (F), Intent to Distribute Psilocybin (F), Intent to Distribute MDMA (F), Intent to Distribute Oxycodone Hydrochloride Scheduled II (F), Intent to Distribute Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) scheduled I (F).

