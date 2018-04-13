  • 3 teens attack, rob man walking home from bus stop

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for three teenagers who followed a man home from the bus stop and attacked him. 

    The victim told Channel 2’s Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose that he was headed home from work when he was blindsided

    He said he was minding his own business when one man flashed a gun and another man began choking him from behind while a third teenager watched.

    Police say the teens stole the victim’s wallet, cell phone and $70 cash.

