3 injured, including firefighter, in Cobb County house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3000 block of Flowering Springs in Powder Springs just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived, they saw flames blowing out of the front windows and the front door.

A bystander told a police officer about a woman inside the burning house.

The officer forced his way into a side door, located the unconscious woman, and dragged her out of the house.

Crews performed CPR on the woman and she was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

A second person who escaped the home before firefighters arrived complained about smoke-related injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

