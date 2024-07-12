20-year-old woman killed after plowing into utility pole in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was killed in an early morning crash in Cobb County Friday.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Stilesboro Road around 4:55 a.m.
The investigation revealed that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Ernest Barrett Parkway when the driver crossed the raised concrete median and hit a utility pole.
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Amy Wamweya, of Kennesaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
