2 women stabbed at same Cobb motel where 9-month-old was shot this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police responded again to a motel where a baby was killed earlier this week, but this time for a deadly stabbing investigation.

A detective at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that two women were stabbed at the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Pkwy.

One of the woman, identified as 45-year-old Amatrian Hawkins, died at the hospital. The second victim is stable. Detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old Frank Moore, who left the scene but was later captured in Atlanta.

“This was an isolated incident and in no way related to the shooting that occurred at this location earlier this week,” a Cobb County police spokesperson said.

Police said Moore knew the victims. He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife.

Earlier this week, Cobb County police responded to the Budgetel Inn where a 9-month-old girl was shot. She later died from her injuries. So far, four people have been arrested and charged.

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called the shooting “especially heartbreaking” and also noted the motel’s history of calls.

“I also understand the deep concern our community feels about violent crimes, particularly in areas with a history of law enforcement calls. Cobb County Police have tools available to ensure compliance with safety measures that deter crime, and I will continue to support efforts to address locations where criminal activity is more likely to occur. Together, we must do everything possible to help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.”

