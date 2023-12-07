2 Marietta students suffers burns in chemistry lab accident, administrators say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two high school students were sent to the hospital after suffering chemical burns, according to officials.

According to Marietta City Schools, the incident happened on Thursday at Marietta High School.

In a letter sent to families, Principal Dr. Marvin Crumbs said the two students were in a chemistry lab when they received chemical burns.

“In order to treat those students, the school was immediately put on hold, and students remained in their classrooms,” Crumbs wrote.

No details were released on what led up to the incident.

Crumbs states at no point was there a safety risk to other students in the classroom or school. The hold has been released and students returned to class.

Both female upperclassmen students, whose identities weren’t released, were taken to the hospital, and their parents were notified.

Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they both will be released from the hospital Thursday night.

