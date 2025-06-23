2 former Cobb standouts help LSU sweep Coastal Carolina to win Men’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The LSU Tigers swept the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to win the 2025 Men’s College World Series on Sunday.

Two former metro Atlanta high school standouts played a huge role in the Tigers’ success this season.

Michael Braswell III and Jared Jones both grew up in Cobb County. Braswell attended Campbell High School and Jones attended Walton High School.

Sunday’s win is the first national championship for Braswell, who transferred to LSU from South Carolina. Jones meanwhile celebrates his second title with the Tigers after they won it in 2023.

“These guys, I’ve been with, some of them, for three years now. It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of practices, sweat, tears poured into this. It’s just rewarding to see all of the smiles and happy faces. I’m super proud of these guys,” Jones told NCAA Digital.

"One of the best years of my life."



Jared Jones is now a 2x National Champion with @LSUbaseball. He joins @michellachester after the big win to share his final message to the program.#MCWS pic.twitter.com/O71xuh1XTB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 22, 2025

Braswell and Jones each recorded a hit in Game 2 of the series, but it was their defense that really shined throughout the weekend.

“Michael Braswell’s defense at third base was a difference maker in the game tonight,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said in a postgame news conference after his team’s win in Game 1.

“There’s a lot of ways to impact your team’s ability to win the game other than just hitting,” he followed up later in the news conference.

In Game 2, the Tigers turned a double play with Jones catching the final out.

THE FINAL OUT THAT SECURED LSU AS THE MCWS CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K7ud0CbTJC — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2025

