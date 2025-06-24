12-year-old hit by truck while crossing Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating how a 12-year-old was hit by a truck while crossing the street.

According to police, the incident happened on Jamerson Road east of Turtle Rock Drive when a Ford Transit hit the child.

The 12-year-old was crossing from a sidewalk when the Ford driver hit him.

Police said the child landed partially on the sidewalk and partially in the grass.

He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The CCPD Special Operations STEP Unit is investigating the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact their officers at 770-499-3987.

Police did not indicate if the driver was charged in relation to the collision, but said he was not injured.

