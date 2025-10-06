1 critically injured after 3-car crash on I-285

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A three-car crash on Interstate 285 near Interstate 75 left one driver critically injured early Sunday in Cobb County.

According to investigators, the crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on the northbound side of I-285.

The crash involved a GMC Envoy, a Dodge Avenger, and a Hyundai Kona, with the driver of the Dodge critically injured.

Preliminary information suggests that the vehicles were traveling in the far-right lane when the Dodge collided with the GMC, causing both to lose control. The Dodge then struck the Hyundai as it spun into the next lane. All three landed down an embankment.

Paramedics took the Dodge driver, a 38-year-old woman from Marietta, to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the GMC and Hyundai, along with the Hyundai’s passenger, had minor injuries and were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

