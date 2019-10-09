'We just want closure,' says father of teen killed in apartment shooting near KSU

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A father is desperate for his son's killer to be brought to justice.
Cobb County police said someone shot 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde and two other people at Stadium Village Apartments on Sunday morning.
Oyerinde's family told Channel 2's Christian Jennings he was a freshman at Kennesaw State University. The youngest of three children, he was studying mechanical engineering and had dreams of joining the military.
The victim's father, Wole, said it's truly hard to believe his son is gone.
"We just want closure," Wole said. "We miss him."
