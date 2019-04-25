  • 'I thought he was going to shoot': Local woman says aggressive driver waved gun at her

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says an angry driver was riding her bumper and waving a gun.

    The road rage incident happened on Dallas Highway Monday afternoon in Cobb County.

    "I honestly thought, when he got beside my car, he was going to shoot me. That's what I was bracing myself for," she told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.

