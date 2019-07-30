0 'Everything is gone': Family of fallen soldier left without home after fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The widow of a soldier killed in Afghanistan came home to another tragedy.

Megan Forde and her three children spent Monday morning running errands. When they came back, their Kennesaw home was on fire.

“Everything is gone. The cabinets are melted off the walls. The ceiling is gone,” Forde said.

Forde told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that she hasn’t gone through the house yet to see what she can save because it’s too dangerous.

She walked Jose around the exterior of the home.

“This is the kitchen of the house and this is where the fire started,” said Forde. “The firefighters think it might have been the refrigerator.”

“Everything that I had left of my husband was in the house,” she told Jose.

The Army widow lost her husband in 2013. Sgt. 1st Class Omar Forde was on his third deployment when his helicopter crashed in Afghanistan.

“I was just hoping that his stuff would be safe because I was saving it for the boys,” said Forde.

Omar Forde’s uniform, clothes and necklace are in the house. The American flag that was draped over his casket is in there, too.

“I bought this house so me and my kids would be set for life,” Forde said.

Forde bought the Owens Landing home in 2014 and paid it in full with insurance money from Omar.

She said the home insurance had recently expired and the loss isn’t covered.

“We’re OK and safe. We got through losing him, so I feel like we can get through anything together as a family,” said Forde.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page here.

