Cobb community leaders discuss changes and support for students, parents amid school shootings

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents across the metro are talking about ways to keep their kids safe after several shootings at schools in the last two weeks.

Most recently, four students were shot at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta.

On Thursday night, parents in Cobb County talked about changes after a shooting at McEachern High School.

“Tonight’s about solutions. Tonight’s about what are we going to do,” said one McEachern PTSA member.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was live at the Cobb County School Safety town hall meeting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where she spoke with parents about solutions.

“Some of the big takeaways … mental health support resources that are being offered as students and parents trying to begin the healing process. Another big takeaway is what students want the district to do to make sure they feel safe,” said Leroy Tre’ Hutchins.

The school safety town hall happened after a fight and shooting at McEachern that left two injured earlier this month.

Before that, Channel 2 Action News reported on incidents involving weapons found in Cobb County Schools.

“I want to know what safety measures you are going to put into place to make sure that my one and only grandchild comes back home to me every day,” said one grandparent.

“We should have a student advocate to have a direct line to the school board and the board of education,” said a student.

This is the second town hall sponsored by Cobb County School Board Member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins and the McEachern High School PTSA and

Cobb collaborative and community leaders shared resources for students and parents, including mental health support.

Hutchins presented school safety suggestions that students and parents wrote on index cards at last week’s town hall.

Some include student ID cars and weapon detection technology.

“The mobile surveillance camera trailer was suggested that we have those in our parking lots,” said Hutchins.

“I think a centralized post guard post would help with making sure that we are checking whose coming on and whose coming off of campus,” said Rosaland Turner, a parent.

