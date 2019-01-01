Cloudy start to 2019 with rain moving in later this week

ATLANTA - 2019 is off to a cloudy start with isolated showers possible later Tuesday. Temperatures are mild in the mid-60s.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said rain will move in Wednesday and rain chances will remain at 70 to 80% through Friday.
Clouds will hang on today but at least we're not expecting much rain. Enjoy the breaks while you can Wednesday through Friday look pretty wet. pic.twitter.com/q0m2JeSY7O— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 1, 2019
Saturday and Sunday will clear with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s for the first weekend of the new year.
2019 off to a wet start but check out the first weekend of the new year...looking good! Nice and dry! pic.twitter.com/sP9QVnq5TG— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 1, 2019
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking more rain that could lead to a flood risk later in the week, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
