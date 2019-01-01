  • Cloudy start to 2019 with rain moving in later this week

    By: Eboni Deon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - 2019 is off to a cloudy start with isolated showers possible later Tuesday. Temperatures are mild in the mid-60s. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said rain will move in Wednesday and rain chances will remain at 70 to 80% through Friday.

    Saturday and Sunday will clear with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s for the first weekend of the new year. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking more rain that could lead to a flood risk later in the week, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

