0 Severe storms leave 'significant damage' in Georgia, Alabama

ATLANTA - Strong storms moved through much of north Georgia and metro Atlanta Monday night, sending trees into roads, damaging homes and businesses, knocking out power to thousands and leaving south Fulton County a disaster zone.

For several hours, Severe Weather Team 2 tracked tornado warnings, tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Parts of south Fulton County and Haralson County, west of the metro Atlanta area, seemed to be the hardest hit. Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning in one south Fulton County neighborhood, where he describes the area as a "disaster zone."

Red Cross on scene of tornado damage in South Fulton subdivision. One homeowner says whole house shook as she covered her 2 year old daughter in bathtub pic.twitter.com/67PsRjzelF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

Northwest Georgia was the first area to deal with the storms which brought intense rain, lightning and hail. The storms continued into metro Atlanta late Monday bringing tornado warnings. Early Tuesday, the storms continued into east counties.

Strong winds toppled a gas station awning, crumpled street signs and trapped people inside houses when trees fell in Haralson County.

Lots of wind damage here along Business 27 in Buchahan. #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/JLT1788PQe — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) March 20, 2018

Haralson County Schools and Bremen City Schools will be closed Tuesday as cleanup continues.

Georgia Power reported more than 7,000 customers without electricity, with the majority of those in the metro Atlanta area.

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

10:00 a.m.: Officials said there were no confirmed deaths as storms moved through Alabama.

7:58 a.m.: Gehlbach is giving you the first look at a south Fulton neighborhood ravaged by storms.

RIGHT NOW: @SteveGWSB is giving you the first look at a south Fulton neighborhood ravaged by storms, now that the sun is coming up. WATCH: https://t.co/Enf2tZXxEb #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/XNQoikt2Uz — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 20, 2018

7:55 a.m.: A veteran told Gehlbach this looks like a war zone.

Getting look at damage now that sun coming up, from tornado that hit South Fulton subdivision pic.twitter.com/moCxLZkETx — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

7:01 a.m.: Gehlbach waiting for the sun to come up to see full damage in south Fulton County neighborhood.

Waiting for sun to come up in next hour to get full assessment of damage after tornado hit South Fulton subdivision late Monday night. These are just some of the dozens of cars and homes damaged pic.twitter.com/JeLkhgcMZd — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

6:33 a.m.: Bremen City Schools announces it will close today due to storm damage.

6:30 a.m.: Troopers telling Triple Team Traffic traffic lights are flashing on Cobb Parkway at Bells Ferry.

Cobb Co: WSB #ATLtraffic Troopers telling us traffic lights are flashing on Cobb Pkwy at Bells Ferry. No help on scene yet. Delays growing fast on Cobb Pkwy/sb. @CobbDOT — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 20, 2018

6:23 a.m.: These are not homes under construction, that’s storm damage in south Fulton County.

These are not homes under construction- that’s storm damage. Likely tornado ripped up a south Fulton neighborhood and more. https://t.co/AqmL6FfItD @wsbtv #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/H7m8X9oajo — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) March 20, 2018

6 a.m.: Thankfully we are not hearing any reports yet of serious injury here, a Channel 2 photographer says.

In the dark, it is difficult to convey the scope of damage in one South Fulton neighborhood after severe storms and possible tornado last night. Thankfully we are not hearing any reports yet of serious injury here. @SteveGWSB has the latest @wsbtv this morning. pic.twitter.com/AEYn9KXT0O — Richard Guittar (@Photo_Guittar) March 20, 2018

5:31 a.m.: Channel 2's Darryn Moore is in Haralson where there is no school today due to storm damage.

No school today in Haralson Co because of storm damage that snapped trees in half and took out power lines #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/5MuyCfhTRc — Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) March 20, 2018

5:07 a.m.: Dozens of homes damaged in south Fulton County, but no official reports of injuries.

Just some of the damage in South Fulton subdivision after what had to be tornado hit. Dozens of homes damaged, but no official reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/NbS939LP6S — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

5:02 a.m.: Channel 2's Mark Arum reporting a lot of closures from last night's storms.

Watch for road closures on the west side because of last night's storms. #ATLtraffic #StormwatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/pepMpD4vDC — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 20, 2018

4:56 a.m.: Gehlbach says every home in this south Fulton area has damage.

Entire S. Ful county subdivision hit hard by what had to be tornado that came through around 11 last night. We’re LIVE all morning pic.twitter.com/MkJHJqRkSb — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

4:44 a.m.: Monahan says this will be a confirmed tornado, likewise the storm in Cleburne Alabama and Haralson County.

"It's a disaster zone." @SteveGWSB LIVE in south Fulton County where dozens of homes and cars were damaged during the storm. #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/GBbceV9W9x — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 20, 2018

4:32 a.m.: Gehlbach is LIVE in south Fulton County, where he says some areas look like "disaster zones."

Found South Fulton Co neighborhood that looks like disaster zone. LIVE next pic.twitter.com/gG8okiOotz — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

4:29 a.m.: Monahan says there were more than 130 severe weather reports in all yesterday and overnight.

SEVERE WEATHER REPORTS: More than 130 severe weather reports in all yesterday and overnight -- including large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes.



Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service will be out determing where tornadoes touched down. pic.twitter.com/9sPpmA2nGx — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 20, 2018

3:18 a.m.: On the way to work Channel 2's Dave Huddleston saw downed power lines.

Lights still out at I 75 and Northside Dr., Northwest Atlanta. #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/34adGAtkbN — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) March 20, 2018

3:15 a.m.: Report of debris in roadway on Northside Parkway.

Atlanta: Report of debris (tree) in roadway on Northside Pkwy., north of W. Paces Ferry Rd. APD enroute; watch for lane restrictions. — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 20, 2018

2:48 a.m.: On the way to work Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach says he saw crews restoring power.

Power out at Northside Dr and I-75. @GeorgiaPower crews working to restore now pic.twitter.com/uih4y6ESDv — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

2:40 a.m.: Triple Team Traffic hearing reports of downed wires.

Atlanta: Wires down on Brookside Drive at Manor Ridge Dr. APD on site; use Northside Dr. to Westover Dr. for alternate access to Brookside Dr. — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 20, 2018

1:44 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat has ended from Coweta-Spalding northward.

Non-severe storms moving through Troup & Meriwether right now — threat has ended from Coweta-Spalding northward. pic.twitter.com/Op5ovOacsV — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 20, 2018

1:40 a.m.: Channel 2's Lauren Pozen says she can usually see building lights in the distance, but not tonight.

On my way home to buckhead, many lights out. Some businesses that usually have lights, are dark. This is outside my living room. Usually you can see building lights in the distance. Not tonight #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/Nm8AifimVf — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 20, 2018

