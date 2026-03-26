Woman says her car was stolen at the airport. She got it back 4 months later

ATLANTA — Atlanta police recovered a 2024 Cadillac Escalade nearly four months after it was stolen from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The recovery follows the arrest of a 28-year-old woman suspected of stealing more than a dozen luxury vehicles from the airport.

The suspect, 28-year-old Sharell Reed, was arrested two weeks ago after police identified her in connection with a string of thefts in the airport’s daily parking area.

Rhonda Godfrey, the owner of the recovered Escalade, told Channel 2’s Cory James that she recognized the details of the crimes while watching a Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. report about the investigation.

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Godfrey reported her car stolen in January. She recalled searching for the vehicle with her daughter in the daily parking area before realizing it was gone.

“Me and my daughter were walking around trying to find the car, and we were like maybe I didn’t park in the same area,” Godfrey said.

She described the initial discovery as a moment of “disbelief.”

“I was shocked. I was shocked, I was like I can’t believe somebody stole my car it was disbelief,” Godfrey added.

Months later, Atlanta police contacted Godfrey to inform her that her vehicle had been located. She said the call arrived around 5 p.m. on a Wednesday.

“And they confirmed they had recovered my vehicle,” Godfrey said. “I was surprised because I thought it was long gone.”

According to police, surveillance cameras captured Reed leaving the airport in stolen Cadillac Escalades twice on the same day.

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Authorities allege she also drove off in other high-end vehicles, including a white Corvette. Body camera footage captured Reed’s arrest two weeks ago.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum explained how the thefts were allegedly carried out without the use of force. He said the suspects utilized electronic devices to bypass security.

“Almost all those were stolen with a programmer. ability to get close to the vehicle, bring up a fake key and be able to take the vehicle without breaking any glass or setting off any alarm systems,” Schierbaum said.

Godfrey’s SUV is currently located at a yard in Cobb County. She has filed a claim and is reviewing the condition of the vehicle following its recovery.

Godfrey is currently working with her insurance company to determine the next steps for the recovered vehicle.

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