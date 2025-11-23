Clayton County

Video captures person of interest after victim found shot to death at Clayton gas station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need your help identifying a person of interest captured on surveillance video after a 21-year-old was shot and killed just months ago.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 2863 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

Police said Emile Jones, 21, was shot and killed.

According to CCPD, a man in an orange jacket with black pants was spotted following Jones before the shooting, and he was also seen running away from the gas station immediately after.

Police said the man is currently a person of interest.

Anyone with information on his identity should call 911 or Det. M. Hernandez at 770-473-3915 or via email at manuel.hernandez@claytoncountyga.gov.

