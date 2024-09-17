Traffic stop over tail light turns into felony arrest in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A broken tail light led to a convicted felon being arrested for possessing drugs and a gun in Clayton County.
On Wednesday, Dept. 4, police officers saw a car with a tail light out at Flint River Rd. and Tara Blvd.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver and passenger.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police located 167 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of crystal meth, 31 MDMA pills, and a handgun.
The passenger, a convicted felon, admitted that all of those items belonged to him.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro schools placed on lockdown following bomb threats
- Julie Chrisley resentencing: This is how much prison time prosecutors are asking for
- Woman walks into home, shoots her sister before turning gun on herself
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group