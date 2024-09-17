Clayton County

Traffic stop over tail light turns into felony arrest in Clayton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Traffic stop over tail light turns into felony arrest in Clayton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A broken tail light led to a convicted felon being arrested for possessing drugs and a gun in Clayton County.

On Wednesday, Dept. 4, police officers saw a car with a tail light out at Flint River Rd. and Tara Blvd.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver and passenger.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police located 167 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of crystal meth, 31 MDMA pills, and a handgun.

The passenger, a convicted felon, admitted that all of those items belonged to him.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA inmates may have orchestrated jewelry store robberies from behind bars... again

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read