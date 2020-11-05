Tractor-trailer struck by train, bursts into flames

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a train crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stuck on the tracks in Clayton County Wednesday, causing it to burst into flames.
Clayton County police said the accident happened on Rex Circle in Rex, Georgia.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames.
It’s unclear if the fire damaged the train or when the accident would be cleaned up.
Police said no one was injured.
