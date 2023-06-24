Teens arrested after crashing 4 stolen cars in Clayton County apartment complex

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said a group of teenagers crashed multiple stolen cars into each other while trying to get away from an officer on June 18.

Police responded to 875 Gardenwalk Boulevard in College Park around 1:09 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers got to the location and stopped at the gated entrance to put in the code, they saw four cars backing up and hitting each other as well as the complex.

Two cars crashed into bushes and a large tree, the third car was able to flee the scene, and the fourth car crashed through the metal gate, jumped the curb, and crashed through a wooden privacy fence.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three of the four cars were identified as either a Kia or a Hyundai.

Police found two handguns during the incident.

Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested and charged with theft by taking - motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rapper Young Thug releases ‘Business is Business’ album while in Fulton jail awaiting RICO trial

©2022 Cox Media Group