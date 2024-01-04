Suspect caught on video jumping out of one of several vehicles he broke into in Clayton neighborhood

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police have released surveillance video of a person wanted for several car break-ins that occurred in a Clayton County neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton County officials said the suspect has been involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in the area of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro.

On Thursday, authorities released a video of the suspect who appears to be jumping out of one of the vehicles he broke into.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clayton County Investigations Division Property Unit at 770-477-3772.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Viral church video causes controversy in metro Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group