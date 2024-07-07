Stalking suspect kicks out Clayton deputy’s window after being arrested during chase

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A stalking and home invasion suspect fought as long as he could to get away from Clayton deputies, but he’s now being held in the Clayton County Jail.

Deputies say they were patrolling I-75 on Saturday night when a Hyundai Kona came speeding by.

They tried pulling over the car, but the driver kept speeding away.

The driver led police to I-20 eastbound before getting off on Flat Shoals Road and crashing into the guardrail.

Once he crashed, the driver hopped out and ran away, but deputies Tased him and were able to arrest him.

They identified him as Dareies Antwan Roberts, who had at least eight warrants already out for his arrest.

Investigators found 100 Oxycodone pills, half a pound of marijuana and a gun on Roberts.

When they put Roberts into the patrol car, he turned around and kicked out the back window in one last attempt to get away.

It didn’t work and he was charged with drug, gun and traffic offenses related to the chase, as well as his outstanding warrants of stalking, home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault and more.

