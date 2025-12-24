Shooting leads to crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Flint River Road for reports of a shooting.

They say that the shooting led to a crash in the intersection of Flint River Road and Tara Boulevard.

Police have not commented on the number of people hurt or any injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or on any possible suspects.

