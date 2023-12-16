‘She did not deserve this;’ Vigil held for woman killed by suspect fleeing from Clayton Co. police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A vigil for a woman who was hit and killed by a driver who was fleeing from police.

Family and friends of 33-year-old Jasmine Reeves gathered Friday night near Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, the site of where the deadly crash occurred.

Jasmine’s mother, Gezell Reeves, told WSB Tonight’s Veronica Griffin vigil goers wore red to show unity and to remind investigators that her daughter’s life mattered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I have stay around people right now because that’s how I’m staying strong,” Gezell Reeves said.

A week ago, Jasmine Reeves was driving with two passengers in her car when a yellow Camaro hit her head-on.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Deundra Smith hit Reeves while attempting to escape from deputies in a car chase.

Smith was the suspect in a carjacking Friday evening in DeKalb County. But when the car was spotted in Clayton County, the Sheriff’s Office Cobra Unit attempted to pull the driver over.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to investigators, when officers got out of their car, the suspect “fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.… fled for approximately 3/4 a mile before losing control of the Yellow Chevy Camaro crossing over into the opposite lane of traffic.”

“Why did they have to chase? Why couldn’t they use another method to chase this guy?” Gezell Reeves said. “She did not deserve this.”

Smith is facing a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide. While the Clayton County Sheriff’s office sent their condolences in a statement, Reeves’ family has questions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Two passengers in Jasmine Reeves’ car were also taken to the hospital. They’re expected to survive, but they’re in bad shape.

Jasmine’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover the funeral.

IN OTHER NEWS:

40,000 college football fans bring big business to Atlanta ahead of Cricket Celebration Bowl

©2023 Cox Media Group