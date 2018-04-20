Several units destroyed in apartment fire, impacting 5 families

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Five families are without a home after a fire ripped through their Clayton County apartment complex.
The fire happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the Oak Run Apartments on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
TRENDING STORIES:
The American Red Cross is helping 19 people whose homes have been destroyed.
"Our volunteers provided emergency assistance for essentials like lodging, food and clothing," a spokesperson with Red Cross said.
A spokesperson with the Clayton County Fire Department said no one was injured during the fire. Two apartments were destroyed, and other apartments sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with a man who witnessed some of the commotion. He told Washington he knew something was wrong when he heard children crying and screaming that late at night.
“We actually heard the children before we saw the fire, and I guess they were screaming and yelling, I guess frantic,” said Brandon J.
We reached out to management at the apartment complex, but they had no comment and told us to leave the property.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}