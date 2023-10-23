Resolution filed to remove Clayton County commissioner as vice chair of the board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners will hear a resolution filed to remove one of the commissioners from her role as vice chairwoman.

There have been calls for Commissioner Felicia Franklin to be removed after police say her claims of being drugged inside a local sports bar were not true.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones is attending the meeting on Monday afternoon. He’ll have LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Video from inside 404 Sports Bar and Grill shows Franklin consuming drinks and then collapsing outside the bar on Sept. 29. Police body camera video showed Franklin being combative in an ambulance.

Franklin told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that her doctor says her behavior and symptoms were consistent with being drugged with GHB – better known as “the date rape drug.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Morrow police said they found no evidence of the drug in her system, but cannabinoids did turn up in a urinalysis.

Franklin is currently running to become the board chairwoman. During a meeting last week, Franklin spoke about the calls for her to resign following the incident.

“I want you to hear me clearly: I’m going to resign as the District 3 commissioner the day that I’m elected as the Chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners,” Franklin said.

RELATED STORIES:

Clayton Co. commissioner claims she was drugged after fainting outside bar, police say ‘no evidence’

©2023 Cox Media Group