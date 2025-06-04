Police search for shooters who injured 2 at crowded park during graduation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say surveillance cameras captured an incident where two people were shot near a soccer field where kids were about to practice and close to a graduation ceremony taking place.

It happened near Starr Park in Forest Park on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Parent Juan Pargo told Channel 2’s Tom Jones he had just dropped off his kids at soccer practice.

“I hear about six or seven shots going,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The gunfire sent everyone scrambling for cover, including Pargo.

“Of course, I ducked down inside my truck,” he said.

The shooting happened with kids at soccer practice, kids playing Tee-ball, and while a graduation ceremony was going on at Kiwanis Stadium across the street.

The area was packed with people.

Police say a 40-year-old man and an 18-year-old victim were hit. Both survived.

Officers say two shooters got away.

Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells came right after the shooting.

“For this to happen in our community is very unfortunate,” she said.

Police say they don’t know what sparked the shooting, but officers say a city surveillance camera captured what happened.

The councilwoman says there are cameras all over the city.

“If you got away last night, you won’t get away for long,” she said.

Wells also wants those bent on causing mayhem in Forest Park to know police will hunt you down.

“If you want to commit a crime, go elsewhere,” she said.

One of the victims was grazed by a bullet, and the other was shot in the arm.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group