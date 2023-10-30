Police search for 12-year-old with disabilities from Clayton County last seen Sunday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a 12-year-old with disabilities who was last seen on Sunday.
Police said 12-year-old Cordarius Baty was last seen leaving an apartment on Roundtree Road in Riverdale on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Baty suffers from Emotional Mood Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder and ADHD.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers described Baty as being 5 feet, two inches tall. and weighing 127 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to Clayton County police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia State students express safety concerns after shooting outside gas station by campus
- Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says
- Treat now, trick later: Enjoy warm day Monday before temperatures drop for Halloween
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group