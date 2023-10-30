Police search for 12-year-old with disabilities from Clayton County last seen Sunday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a 12-year-old with disabilities who was last seen on Sunday.

Police said 12-year-old Cordarius Baty was last seen leaving an apartment on Roundtree Road in Riverdale on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Baty suffers from Emotional Mood Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder and ADHD.

Officers described Baty as being 5 feet, two inches tall. and weighing 127 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to Clayton County police.

