Police searching for 12-year-old girl diagnosed with mental illness who left Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who left her Jonesboro home on Monday afternoon.

Officers said Ari Hall left her home on River Chase Way at around 5 p.m. on Monday and has not returned home.

Hall is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

She is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to police.

Hall was last seen wearing a brown hair bonnet, olive-colored shirt, and black tights.

Police said she had been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Anyone with information on Hall is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

