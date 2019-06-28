  • Police release mug shot of woman accused of trying to kidnap kids at airport

    CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. - Police have released a mug shot of a woman accused of trying to kidnap two kids at Atlanta's airport last week. 

    According to police, Esther Daniels, 26, of Kansas, tried to grab two kids before being fended off by the children’s parents early Saturday morning.

    Dramatic surveillance video from inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shows Daniels grabbing a stroller with a child in it.

    An Atlanta police traffic control officer saw what was happening and raced across the airport atrium to break up the attempted kidnapping.

    The family was on its way to Disney World when the attack happened. 

    Daniels was checked out at Grady Memorial Hospital before being arrested on charges of kidnapping and obstructing an officer. She is being held without bond in the Clayton County Jail.

