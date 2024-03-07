Police continue search for man who has not been seen since summer 2023 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are continuing their search for a man who has not been seen for nearly a year.

Riverdale police said they are looking for someone they call “Mr. Brinson,” who was last seen in June or July of 2023. Police said Brinson was dropped off on King Road in Riverdale and has not been heard since.

Authorities said they believe Brinson is suffering from memory loss.

Brinson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police do not know what he was last wearing.

Officials added that Brinson has a scar under his right eye.

Anyone with information regarding Brinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Mendoza at 770-909-5429.

