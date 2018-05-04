CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an armed and dangerous suspect.
According to police, officers were called to the Avalon Mobile Home Park on Tara Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man lying in the road and suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.
Witnesses told police that the victim exchanged gunshots with a man who was trying to steal his car.
Police said the victim was shot at least once and collapsed as the suspect drove away in the stolen vehicle.
Investigators said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who encounters the suspect of the gray 2003 four-door Honda Civic with Georgia Tag RKG-8895 is urged to call 911. Do not approach the man.
