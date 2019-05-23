PLEASE HELP! Do you recognize this little girl?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a little girl whom officers found wandering on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the little girl was found in the area of Laurel Pointe Apartments near building 18. The apartment complex is on Morrow Road off Old Dixie Highway.
Investigators said the girl appears to be between 2 and 4 years old.
Officers and deputies went from door to door to try to find the child’s parents but haven’t been successful.
Anyone who recognizes the girl or knows her parents is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4477.
