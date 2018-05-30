  • Person found dead near bank in Clayton County

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County homicide investigators are wrapping up at the scene of a person found dead.

    It happened Wednesday morning near the PNC Bank on Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, just north of Jonesboro.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones has learned the person died of natural causes. They were found in a car. 

