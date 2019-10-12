Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 61-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after getting hit by a car on a busy Jonesboro road, Clayton County police said.
The man was walking in the 6500 block of Tara Boulevard when he was struck just before 6 a.m., police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said.
Investigators believe the man was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when he was hit.
The driver remained at the scene, Davis said, but it's unclear whether they face any charges.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
