Pedestrian hit, killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Clayton County.
Clayton County sheriff’s officials said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers are asked to avoid Tara Boulevard at Highway 54. All southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach saw traffic diverted just before 8 a.m.
All SB traffic on Tara Blvd in Jonesboro Rd. diverted at Hwy 54 for person hit and killed in road #ATLtraffic @AshleyFrascaWSB @MarkArum pic.twitter.com/ppeyDveQlL— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 12, 2019
