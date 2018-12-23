Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected impaired driver, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at a large Clayton County intersection Saturday night, police said.
Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said the driver was arrested at the scene and “was suspected to be under the influence at the time.”
The victim was struck near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, Davis said.
The victim was 39 years old, and police did not release any further details on the victim or driver.
