Clayton County

Over 20 Clayton County shelter dogs in need of homes by end of month or else they will be euthanized

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Dogs in need of homes (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs are in desperate need of a home by the end of the month due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said that the dogs must find homes by Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.

The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:

  • Winona: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Tony: High energy, in need of a single dog home and people-friendly
  • Morticia: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Gomez: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Lurch: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Stoudle: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Icing: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Champ: Neutered, people-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Parzi: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

  • Prissy: People and dog-friendly and very sweet
  • Butterfly: People and dog-friendly and very sweet
  • Lanie: Timid and non-dog reactive
  • Mona: Timid and non-dog reactive
  • Jenny: People and dog-friendly
  • Charm: People and dog-friendly
  • Sierra: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Winifred: People and dog friendly and high energy
  • Future: People friendly, dog selective, high energy and in need of single dog home
  • Banner: People and dog friendly and very sweet
  • Briar: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Dyno: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Tater: People-friendly
  • Gabby: People and dog friendly and very sweet
  • Ravioli: Timid and non-dog reactive

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

