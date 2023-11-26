Over 20 Clayton County shelter dogs in need of homes by end of month or else they will be euthanized

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs are in desperate need of a home by the end of the month due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.
Officials said that the dogs must find homes by Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.
The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.
The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:
- Winona: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Tony: High energy, in need of a single dog home and people-friendly
- Morticia: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Gomez: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Lurch: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Stoudle: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Icing: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Champ: Neutered, people-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Parzi: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Prissy: People and dog-friendly and very sweet
- Butterfly: People and dog-friendly and very sweet
- Lanie: Timid and non-dog reactive
- Mona: Timid and non-dog reactive
- Jenny: People and dog-friendly
- Charm: People and dog-friendly
- Sierra: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Winifred: People and dog friendly and high energy
- Future: People friendly, dog selective, high energy and in need of single dog home
- Banner: People and dog friendly and very sweet
- Briar: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Dyno: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Tater: People-friendly
- Gabby: People and dog friendly and very sweet
- Ravioli: Timid and non-dog reactive
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
