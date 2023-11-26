Over 20 Clayton County shelter dogs in need of homes by end of month or else they will be euthanized

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs are in desperate need of a home by the end of the month due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said that the dogs must find homes by Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

TRENDING STORIES:

The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.

The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:

Winona: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Tony: High energy, in need of a single dog home and people-friendly

High energy, in need of a single dog home and people-friendly Morticia: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Gomez: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Lurch: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Stoudle: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Icing: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Champ: Neutered, people-friendly and non-dog reactive

Neutered, people-friendly and non-dog reactive Parzi: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prissy: People and dog-friendly and very sweet

People and dog-friendly and very sweet Butterfly: People and dog-friendly and very sweet

People and dog-friendly and very sweet Lanie: Timid and non-dog reactive

Timid and non-dog reactive Mona : Timid and non-dog reactive

: Timid and non-dog reactive Jenny: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Charm: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Sierra: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Winifred: People and dog friendly and high energy

People and dog friendly and high energy Future: People friendly, dog selective, high energy and in need of single dog home

People friendly, dog selective, high energy and in need of single dog home Banner: People and dog friendly and very sweet

People and dog friendly and very sweet Briar: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Dyno: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

People-friendly and non-dog reactive Tater: People-friendly

People-friendly Gabby: People and dog friendly and very sweet

People and dog friendly and very sweet Ravioli: Timid and non-dog reactive

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Be prepared, not paranoid;’ Here’s how you can protect yourself from armed carjacking situations

©2023 Cox Media Group