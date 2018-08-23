Officers quickly arrest 2 robbery suspects. The crime happened directly across from police HQ

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two suspects are under arrest after police said they robbed a nail salon…across the street from a police station.
And that was just the suspects’ first mistake.
The robbery happened along Jonesboro Road near Morrow. Police said their officers were actually wrapping up a training exercise and saw the crime happen.
The suspects then led police on a chase through the area and eventually crashed down a 50-foot embankment. Two suspects were later arrested.
Hear from one the suspects who confessed that he made mistakes, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
