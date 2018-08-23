  • Officers quickly arrest 2 robbery suspects. The crime happened directly across from police HQ

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two suspects are under arrest after police said they robbed a nail salon…across the street from a police station.

    And that was just the suspects’ first mistake. 

    The robbery happened along Jonesboro Road near Morrow. Police said their officers were actually wrapping up a training exercise and saw the crime happen.

    The suspects then led police on a chase through the area and eventually crashed down a 50-foot embankment. Two suspects were later arrested. 

