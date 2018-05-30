0 Officer seriously injured when after losing control of patrol car, hitting tree

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Riverdale police officer is in the hospital after she crashed her patrol car into a tree.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned that the officer was driving on Walker Road near King Road when she lost control and hit the tree, leaving extensive damage to her patrol car.

Jones spoke to a man who saw her spiraling out of control and wondered how the officer made it out of the wreck alive.

“We didn't know if she was alive or dead or what,” witness Douglas Warle said.

Warle said he was one of the first people to arrive at the crashed patrol unit.

“I saw her. She was slumped over. She wasn't moving at all,” Warle said

He told Jones that another officer quickly showed up and began trying to revive the officer.

“She just had blood dripping down from her head. I don't know. She wasn't responding at all,” Warle said.

Riverdale police said the officer was responding to a call nearby when she crashed just before noon. The officer was then taken to Atlanta Medical Center.

“She does have some injuries. We do not believe at this point they are life-threatening,” Riverdale City Manager Scott Wood said.

Warle said he heard tires screeching.

“I was changing my oil and I got up and ran over here to see and all I saw was her going sideways,” he said.

Warle told Jones that it looks like the officer hit a pole, lost control and spiraled into a tree.

“I guess she was trying to straighten it up or something,” he said. “I'm not going to get the image out of my head anytime soon."

Wood said the officer was conscience and alert. The department is not releasing her name until all members of her family are notified.

