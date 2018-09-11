New York airport exec named general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson

An airport executive from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport has been named general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced John Selden, deputy general manager at New York’s JFK, will take the helm of the Atlanta airport.
Selden replaces interim general manager Balram Bheodari. Bheodari was named interim after previous Hartsfield-Jackson general manager Roosevelt Council was moved to City Hall to become Atlanta’s chief financial officer.
