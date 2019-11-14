New tech could catch you speeding in school zones – without cops being there

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New technology could catch speeders in school zones, without an officer even there.
Automated speed cameras will soon be coming to one metro Atlanta county.
After a change in state law and hearing concerns from parents, Clayton County will soon install new technology to slow drivers down.
We’ll show you exactly what you can expect, Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}