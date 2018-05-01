Neighborhood caught in crossfire of late-night shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homes in a Clayton County neighborhood are caught in the crossfire after a late-night shooting.
“It’s very terrifying. I was just shocked and afraid for my sons and don’t want them to be shot or killed,” one homeowner told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.
Neighbors are describing just how close those bullets came to them, plus the evidence a woman found in her backyard she says is connected to the shootings, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Violence unleashes in what people say is a quite neighborhood in Clayton County. At 11, what neighbors woke up to the day after 19 year old Daquan Miller was killed. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/ZyZ2CtfpfV— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 1, 2018
