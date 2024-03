Nearly 30 dogs at risk of being put down due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs are in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 25 dogs must find homes by April 4 at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The following are the dogs at risk of being euthanized:

Locke: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Tizzy: People friendly, timid, microchipped

People friendly, timid, microchipped Gemini: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy Mac-Man: People and dog friendly, high energy, Parvo quarantine

People and dog friendly, high energy, Parvo quarantine Finn: People and dog-friendly, high energy, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, high energy, very sweet Rey: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Rose: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Shadow: People and dog-friendly, microchipped, senior, Parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, microchipped, senior, Parvo quarantine Chopo: People and dog-friendly, timid, fully vetted

People and dog-friendly, timid, fully vetted Denny: People friendly, kennel aggressive, Parvo quarantine, unknown if dog reactive

People friendly, kennel aggressive, Parvo quarantine, unknown if dog reactive Rockstar: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Kari: People friendly, Parvo quarantine

People friendly, Parvo quarantine Tex : People and dog friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine

: People and dog friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine Waldo: People and dog friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine

People and dog friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine Dandy: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, very sweet, Parvo quarantine Nut: People and dog-friendly, microchipped, high energy

People and dog-friendly, microchipped, high energy Kira: People and dog-friendly, high energy, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, high energy, very sweet Zim: People-friendly, Parvo quarantine, high energy, microchipped

People-friendly, Parvo quarantine, high energy, microchipped Clara: People-friendly, microchip

People-friendly, microchip Rava: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Reeta: People friendly, timid, Parvo quarantine

People friendly, timid, Parvo quarantine Jordan: People-friendly, dog-selective, Parvo quarantine

People-friendly, dog-selective, Parvo quarantine Blu: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Katsu: People and dog-friendly, microchipped

People and dog-friendly, microchipped Grover: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Two options to the top of Stone Mountain for Easter Sunrise Service Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of Christians gather on the summit of Stone Mountain for a sermon at sunrise.

©2023 Cox Media Group