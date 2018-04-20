Nearly 20 people without home after apartment fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An apartment fire left five families without a home in Clayton County.
The fire happened Friday morning at the Oak Run Apartments on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
The American Red Cross is helping 19 people whose homes have been destroyed.
"Our volunteers provided emergency assistance for essentials like lodging, food and clothing," a spokesperson with Red Cross said.
We're working to learn what caused the fire, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
